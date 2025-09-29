Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4,242.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of CZR opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

