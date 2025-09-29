Capital Advantage Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 613,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,854,000 after purchasing an additional 133,150 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 930,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $146,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 275,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,050,558 shares of company stock valued at $701,164,609. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

