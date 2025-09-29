Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 242.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CASY opened at $547.54 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $571.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

