Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.7% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 712.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,462,589,000 after buying an additional 2,225,186 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after buying an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $743.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $751.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $403,947.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,562.19. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,819 shares of company stock worth $176,241,968. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

