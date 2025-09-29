Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $280.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

