Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Stock Holdings Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.35.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.0%

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $53.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

