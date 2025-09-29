Coastwise Capital Group LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Coastwise Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.2% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,050,558 shares of company stock valued at $701,164,609 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

