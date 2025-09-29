Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires 667 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.8% in the second quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,483,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 27.2% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.04.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.78 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock worth $4,939,346,118 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.