Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $636,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 124.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CAG stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

