Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 178,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 497,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

