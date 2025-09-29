Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 178,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 497,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 9.1%

The company has a market cap of C$11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

