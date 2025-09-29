Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after buying an additional 2,514,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,748,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after buying an additional 76,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:STZ opened at $132.42 on Monday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $131.20 and a 52 week high of $261.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

