Cora Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cora Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $246.54 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,866 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,610. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

