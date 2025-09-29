Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $68.06 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

