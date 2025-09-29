Cove Private Wealth LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $337.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.48. The stock has a market cap of $617.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.78 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on V. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.