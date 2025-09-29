Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 98.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 100.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $527.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.31. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $532.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.10%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

