CX Institutional Acquires 171 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter worth about $2,127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 718.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter worth about $289,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 1.3%

PKG stock opened at $215.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.26. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.