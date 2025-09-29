CX Institutional Acquires 2,569 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1,835.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 355,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,095,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $42.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

