CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 129.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $117.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.31.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.