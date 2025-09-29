CX Institutional Decreases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

CX Institutional cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,909,000 after buying an additional 887,415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $77.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

