CX Institutional Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

CX Institutional increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 197.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 44.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459.84. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365. 47.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

