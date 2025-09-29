CX Institutional Has $189,000 Stake in Allegion PLC $ALLE

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Allegion were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegion by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock opened at $174.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.27. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $180.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

