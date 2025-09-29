CX Institutional Has $202,000 Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in News were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 103.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,492,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in News by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,081,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 34.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,450,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $30.45 on Monday. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

