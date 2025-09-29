CX Institutional Increases Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,958,000 after buying an additional 275,391 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,468,000 after buying an additional 414,275 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after buying an additional 79,934 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,407,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 24,164.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,132,000 after purchasing an additional 253,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $312.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.85 and a 200 day moving average of $267.10. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $321.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.82.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

