CX Institutional Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,629,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after acquiring an additional 201,365 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 184,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $24.53 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

