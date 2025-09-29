CX Institutional Purchases 24 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

CX Institutional increased its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $435.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.82 and its 200 day moving average is $461.47. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $397.12 and a twelve month high of $500.55.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.