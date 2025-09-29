CX Institutional Purchases 24 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

CX Institutional increased its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $435.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.82 and its 200 day moving average is $461.47. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $397.12 and a twelve month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

