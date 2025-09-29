CX Institutional Purchases 436 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

CX Institutional boosted its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Albemarle by 28.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,814,000 after buying an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 140.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after buying an additional 267,659 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 106.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 415,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after buying an additional 214,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 17.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after buying an additional 173,441 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $88.08 on Monday. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.38%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.