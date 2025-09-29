CX Institutional Purchases 808 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fortive were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fortive by 181.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortive by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortive by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 4,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,671,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 1.8%

FTV opened at $48.53 on Monday. Fortive Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.