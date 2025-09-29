CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

CX Institutional grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $280,226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,024.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,653,000 after acquiring an additional 143,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,453,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.42.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:AVB opened at $195.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.