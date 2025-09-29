CX Institutional Sells 1,584 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE opened at $16.40 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

