CX Institutional Sells 198 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $249,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 139,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,074.75. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Eppers bought 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $107,701.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,635.44. The trade was a 12.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.44. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

