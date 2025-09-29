CX Institutional Sells 209 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NetApp were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 32.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7,160.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after buying an additional 235,634 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 580,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,750 shares of company stock worth $3,255,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $119.88 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

