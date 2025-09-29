CX Institutional Sells 71 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Generac were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $3,886,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 629.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8,026.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 515.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $168.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $203.25.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,202,968.86. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

