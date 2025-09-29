Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

GTLS stock opened at $200.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

