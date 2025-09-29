Dakota Wealth Management Buys 16 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $203,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 13.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,548.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,553.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,276.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,060.98 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

