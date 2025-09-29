Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:A opened at $123.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

