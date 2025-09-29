Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,243 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 823.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.39. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,094.67 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

