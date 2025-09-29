Dakota Wealth Management Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $70,020.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 95,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,118,905.15. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,216 shares of company stock valued at $251,028. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $135.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.