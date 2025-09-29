Dakota Wealth Management Invests $317,000 in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.9%

Encompass Health stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $127.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

