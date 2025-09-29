Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,220 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.9%

VRT stock opened at $138.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.76. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

