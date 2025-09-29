Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Medpace by 244.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total transaction of $5,450,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,380. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 41,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.11, for a total value of $18,940,451.11. Following the sale, the president directly owned 36,503 shares in the company, valued at $16,539,874.33. This represents a 53.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,111,427 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $496.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $506.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The company had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $422.27.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

