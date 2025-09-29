Dakota Wealth Management Sells 950 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $806,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 122.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LULU opened at $176.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.06 and a 200 day moving average of $245.95. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC cut lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.64.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

