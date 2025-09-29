dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Stock Price Up 31.8% – Should You Buy?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 31.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.91. Approximately 6,520,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,267% from the average daily volume of 193,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

dentalcorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.43, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19.

dentalcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.74%.

About dentalcorp

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

Featured Stories

