dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Trading 31.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) traded up 31.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.91. 6,520,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,267% from the average session volume of 193,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

dentalcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.74%.

About dentalcorp

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

