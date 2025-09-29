dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Trading 31.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.91. 6,520,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,267% from the average session volume of 193,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.43, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

dentalcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s payout ratio is presently -21.74%.

About dentalcorp

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

