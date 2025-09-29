Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $95.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

