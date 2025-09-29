Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

DEA stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.96. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 223.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 12,846.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

