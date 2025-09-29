EdgeRock Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

EdgeRock Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $334.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.66 and a 200 day moving average of $253.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

