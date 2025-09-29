Edison International $EIX Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 190.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after buying an additional 2,916,645 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Edison International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,296 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Edison International Trading Up 1.8%

Edison International stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.