Embree Financial Group Buys 230 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Burr Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $334.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
