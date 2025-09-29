Embree Financial Group Buys 230 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Burr Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $334.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.